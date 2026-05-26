Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans

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The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors for a sports event during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. The Mounted Color Guard, the last remaining mounted ceremonial unit in the Marine Corps, represents the history and traditions of the Marine Corps while supporting community events throughout Sail 250 New Orleans, a citywide celebration of maritime history and the nation’s 250th anniversary.