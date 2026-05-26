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    Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

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    Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Patrick R. Moran, retired, speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery, South Carolina, May 25, 2026. The Beaufort Memorial Day ceremony is an annual event that honors the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9717629
    VIRIN: 260525-M-YW513-2104
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Beaufort Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Julius Hackney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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