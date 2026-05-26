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U.S. Marines, veterans and civilians of Beaufort stand for the rising of the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery, South Carolina, May 25, 2026. The Beaufort Memorial Day ceremony is an annual event that honors the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)