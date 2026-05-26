U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Harold L. Mitchell, retired, right, speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery, South Carolina, May 25, 2026. The Beaufort Memorial Day ceremony is an annual event that honors the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9717622
|VIRIN:
|260525-M-YW513-2037
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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