37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand

Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:20 Photo ID: 9717456 VIRIN: 260521-F-YU145-1328 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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