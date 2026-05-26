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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5]

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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial delivery supervisor, poses on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Garcia’s dedication to the 37th Airlift Squadron’s mission enabled the successful execution of 200 airdrop training missions and ensured aircrew maintained their qualifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9717456
    VIRIN: 260521-F-YU145-1328
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
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    TAGS

    Mission readiness
    aerial delivery
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Ramstein AB

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