Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial delivery supervisor, poses on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Garcia’s dedication to the 37th Airlift Squadron’s mission enabled the successful execution of 200 airdrop training missions and ensured aircrew maintained their qualifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9717456
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-YU145-1328
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
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