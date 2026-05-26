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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 2 of 5]

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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial delivery supervisor, secures a parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Garcia ensured mission readiness by maintaining equipment essential to aircrew training missions during a manning shortage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9717452
    VIRIN: 260521-F-YU145-1079
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
    37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
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    TAGS

    mission readiness
    Aerial Delivery
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Ramstein AB

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