Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial delivery supervisor, secures a parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Garcia ensured mission readiness by maintaining equipment essential to aircrew training missions during a manning shortage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9717452
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-YU145-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
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