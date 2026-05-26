Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial delivery supervisor, secures a parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Garcia ensured the 86th Airlift Wing’s commitment to providing air mobility capabilities to Allies and partners across the globe by maintaining mission-critical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9717451
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-YU145-1034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
37th AS: one man, one plan, one mission at hand
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