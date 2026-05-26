CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

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TOKYO, Japan (May 28, 2026) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan Command Master Chief Michael D. Kaszubowski, receives a commendation medal from Adm. SAITO Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) in Ichigaya, Tokyo May 28, 2026. The recognition highlighted his leadership, expertise and commitment to fostering collaboration between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy. His contributions were praise for strengthening cooperation and had a long-term impact among senior enlisted leaders within JMSDF. Kazsubowski is scheduled to conclude his naval career after 31 years, including 22 years serving overseas in Japan. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)