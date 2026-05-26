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    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF [Image 4 of 8]

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    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Claire Farin 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    TOKYO, Japan (May 28, 2026) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan Command Master Chief Michael D. Kaszubowski delivers a speech after receiving a commendation medal from Adm. SAITO Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) in Ichigaya, Tokyo May 28, 2026. The recognition highlighted his leadership, expertise and commitment to fostering collaboration between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy. His contributions were praise for strengthening cooperation and had a long-term impact among senior enlisted leaders within JMSDF. Kazsubowski is scheduled to conclude his naval career after 31 years, including 22 years serving overseas in Japan. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9717423
    VIRIN: 260528-N-ET019-9152
    Resolution: 7320x4293
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

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    JMSDF
    USN
    Commendation
    CNFJ/CNRJ
    CMC

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