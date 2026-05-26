CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

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Senior enlisted leaders from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan and Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) pose for a photo in Ichigaya, Tokyo, May 28, 2026. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)