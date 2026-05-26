Senior enlisted leaders from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan and Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) pose for a photo in Ichigaya, Tokyo, May 28, 2026. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9717416
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-ET019-9070
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.