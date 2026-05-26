(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Claire Farin 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Senior enlisted leaders from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan and Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) pose for a photo in Ichigaya, Tokyo, May 28, 2026. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9717416
    VIRIN: 260528-N-ET019-9070
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF
    CMC Kaszubowski Receives Commendation from JMSDF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USN
    Commendation
    CNFJ/CNRJ
    CMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery