George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

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Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter Chief Donald Davis, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, operates equipment in an MH-60R Seahawk after taking off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington (CVN73), while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony T. Vilardi)