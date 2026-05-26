George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), pilots an MH-60R Seahawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony T. Vilardi)