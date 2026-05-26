Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff

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The first-place winners, U.S. Coast Guard Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Cecilia Garcia, with USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), left, and Wiley Lewis, right, a chef with the Delacroix restaurant, pose for a photo during the Seafood cookoff hosted by Sail 250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)