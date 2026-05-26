Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff

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A woman poses for the camera during the seafood cookoff hosted by Sail 250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)