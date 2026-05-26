(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    A woman poses for the camera during the seafood cookoff hosted by Sail 250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9717383
    VIRIN: 260531-M-AV282-1209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff
    Sail 250 New Orleans hosts Service Members, Local Chefs During Seafood Cookoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250NOLA
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FleetWeekNewOrleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery