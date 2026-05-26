Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group

Col. James McGovern and Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos exchange salutes during a change of command ceremony for the 141st Operations Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The ceremony marked Castellanos' assumption of command and the official transition of leadership within the group.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9717255
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-ZC218-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|563.06 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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