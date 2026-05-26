Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group

Col. James McGovern passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos during a change of command ceremony for the 141st Operations Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the formal transfer of command authority, responsibility and accountability.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9717254
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-ZC218-1006
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|551.03 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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