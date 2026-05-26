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    Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group [Image 2 of 3]

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    Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. James McGovern passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos during a change of command ceremony for the 141st Operations Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the formal transfer of command authority, responsibility and accountability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9717254
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-ZC218-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 551.03 KB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group
    Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group
    Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group

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    Operations Group
    change of command
    Change of Command Ceremony

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