Lt. Col. Jeramie Castellanos takes command of 141st Operations Group

Col. Craig Gural passes the guidon to Col. James McGovern during a change of command ceremony for the 141st Operations Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2026. The transfer of the guidon from the outgoing commander signifies the relinquishment of command and authority within the unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:18
|Photo ID:
|9717253
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-ZC218-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|550.45 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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