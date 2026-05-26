Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Blandford, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, inspects a deck box on the Steamboat Natchez with K9 Lea during a patrol in the French Quarter in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27, 2026. In addition to sniffing out explosives, some of these K-9s are trained in advanced tactical maneuvers, including rappelling from helicopters and conducting nighttime, high-risk vessel boardings in the open ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)