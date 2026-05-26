Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Blandford, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, inspect the inside of the Steamboat Natchez with K9 a explosive detection dog during in the French Quarter in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard deploys 18 elite Canine Explosive Detection Teams and Maritime Security Response Teams to detect explosive devices. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)