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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250 [Image 8 of 14]

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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Blandford, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, inspect the inside of the Steamboat Natchez with K9 a explosive detection dog during in the French Quarter in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard deploys 18 elite Canine Explosive Detection Teams and Maritime Security Response Teams to detect explosive devices. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9716985
    VIRIN: 260527-G-PO504-1151
    Resolution: 1350x1068
    Size: 530.69 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

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    TAGS

    MSST Kings Bay
    Patrol explosive detection dog
    USCG
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 NOLA

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