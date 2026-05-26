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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250 [Image 10 of 14]

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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Blandford, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to the Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay, conducts bomb detection operations with K9 Lea on the Steamboat Natchez during a patrol in the French Quarter in support of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans  commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9716982
    VIRIN: 260527-G-PO504-1153
    Resolution: 1350x965
    Size: 513.95 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250
    Coast Guard Secures New Orleans Riverfront for Sail 250

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    TAGS

    MSST Kings Bay
    USCG
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans
    Sail 250 NOLA
    Steamboat Natchez

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