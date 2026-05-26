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    FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 4]

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    FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), exits an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2025. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9716057
    VIRIN: 260529-N-OV585-2956
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations
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    FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations

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    CVN73
    FlightOps
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