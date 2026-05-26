Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Vilardi, from Virginia, assigned to Media department, prepares for an aerial photo exercise in an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2025. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9716054
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-OV585-1281
|Resolution:
|4881x6833
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FOR RELEASE George Washington Commanding Officer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.