A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands for a portrait in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. Marshall was completing his check ride on this mission, getting evaluated to see if he had retained all the information learned through his training to be considered a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)