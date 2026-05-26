U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands for a portrait in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. Marshall was completing his check ride on this mission, getting evaluated to see if he had retained all the information learned through his training to be considered a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9715187
|VIRIN:
|260426-F-IN607-1135
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force
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