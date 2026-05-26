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    A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 3 of 3]

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    A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands for a portrait in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. Marshall was completing his check ride on this mission, getting evaluated to see if he had retained all the information learned through his training to be considered a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9715187
    VIRIN: 260426-F-IN607-1135
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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