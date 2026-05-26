A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a K-loader to align with a C-5M Super Galaxy during a joint mission with the U.S. Navy at Norfolk Naval Air Station, Virginia, April 22, 2026. After completing this mission, Marshall would prove himself capable of being the primary mission loadmaster for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)