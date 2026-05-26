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    A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

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    A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures equipment in a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. After one year assigned to the 9th AS, Marshall finished his training and became qualified as a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9715185
    VIRIN: 260426-F-IN607-1074
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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