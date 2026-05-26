U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures equipment in a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. After one year assigned to the 9th AS, Marshall finished his training and became qualified as a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9715185
|VIRIN:
|260426-F-IN607-1074
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force
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