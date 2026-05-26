A Division I athlete’s path to the Air Force

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chavis Marshall, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures equipment in a C-5M Super Galaxy on Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 26, 2026. After one year assigned to the 9th AS, Marshall finished his training and became qualified as a mission loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)