Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration

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FORT BELVOIR, Va. - Fort Belvoir officially recognized its youngest heroes during the annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Proclamation signing and KidsFest on April 18. More than 800 community members gathered at Markham School Age Center to honor the resilience of military children and celebrate the strength they bring to the force.