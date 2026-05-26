Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration

Photo By Ganesa Robinson | FORT BELVOIR, Va. - Fort Belvoir officially recognized its youngest heroes during the annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Proclamation signing and KidsFest on April 18. More than 800 community members gathered at Markham School Age Center to honor the resilience of military children and celebrate the strength they bring to the force. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va.- Fort Belvoir officially recognized its youngest heroes during the annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Proclamation signing and KidsFest on April 18.More than 800 community membersgathered at Markham School Age Center to honor the resilience of military children and celebrate the strength they bring to the force.

April is designated by the Department of War (DoW) as the Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to acknowledging the unique challenges, sacrifices, and courage of children in military families. The dual event kicked off with the official proclamation signing, with Col. David Stewart, Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, reaffirming the installation's commitment to supporting military youth.

During his welcome, Stewart spoke with the youth in attendance, praising their vital role in the community's overall readiness.

"Military children are the very heart of our families," Stewart said. "You carry the honor of your family’s service with grace and fortitude that is both inspiring and essential. You face unique challenges – from frequent moves and changing schools to the long separations that come with deployments. Yet, through it all, your unwavering spirit shines brightly. Today, we say thank you for your patience, courage, and your inspiring strength. You are a vital and cherished part of our Army family."

A Celebration of Family and Support Throughout the day, Markham School-Age Center had a festival atmosphere. Stewart noted that the event was designed for family relaxation, while also taking a moment to recognize the staff who support those families year-round.

"This is a day for the young – and the young-at-heart – to create joyful family moments that will last a lifetime," Stewart added. "It is also the perfect opportunity to thank the dedicated and professional team at our Child and Youth Services. Their tireless work and genuine care for our children provide a stable and nurturing environment for our community to thrive."

New Attractions and Enhanced Engagement This year’s KidsFest featured several new additions that proved to be crowd-pleasers for the hundreds in attendance. A professional face painting artist and a balloon artist provided popular entertainment throughout the day, building on the success of similar attractions at previous installation events. To expand the options for different age groups, organizers also introduced two new inflatables, as well as interactive dart and ball games. The festivities were further enhanced with new food and ice cream vendors, offering numerous treats for families as they enjoyed the spring weather.

Beyond the new activities, the event’s physical layout was strategically modified this year. The new configuration was designed to enhance engagement between families and event organizers, exhibitors, and presenters. This allowed for a more logical flow throughout the center, making it easier for attendees to see and take advantage of every activity offered.

A Wealth of Resources for Military Families Beyond the fun, KidsFest served as a vital hub for community resources. Partners from the surrounding area were eager to support the event, allowing families to explore services and products available outside the installation that may not be readily accessible on post.

Parents had the chance to engage with representatives regarding home décor and furniture solutions tailored for military living, as well as experts in financial consulting and insurance. Families also learned about off-post recreational options, including specialized swim programs for children of all ages. Additionally, the MWR Marketing team highlighted upcoming events and program information, ensuring parents remain in touch with future activities within the installation’s broader support network.

Building Resilience Together Eddsy Ortiz Nogue, CYS Outreach Director and KidsFest organizer, emphasized that this gathering served a deeper mission than just entertainment.

“Events like KidsFest support the Garrison’s goal of building a Resilient Community because you really can't build resilience in isolation, which is why bringing everyone together for KidsFest is so special,” Ortiz Nogue said. “When our military families connect and have fun in this kind of relaxed environment, they build friendships that quickly become a vital support network. It's those exact connections they will lean on when times get tough, like during a deployment or a long training rotation.”

The Month of the Military Child may have concluded, but Fort Belvoir’s leadership and CYS professionals remain dedicated to ensuring that its youngest members know their sacrifices are seen and appreciated year-round. Military children will always be celebrated and honored through CYS and all other MWR programs and events. To learn more about our family-focused programming and upcoming activities, please visithttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fbelvoir.armymwr.com.