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    Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration [Image 2 of 2]

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    Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Ganesa Robinson 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. - Fort Belvoir officially recognized its youngest heroes during the annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Proclamation signing and KidsFest on April 18. More than 800 community members gathered at Markham School Age Center to honor the resilience of military children and celebrate the strength they bring to the force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:06
    Photo ID: 9715032
    VIRIN: 260418-A-BC318-4619
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by Ganesa Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration
    Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration

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    Child Youth Services
    mwr
    Fort Belvoir

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