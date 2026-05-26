FORT BELVOIR, Va. - Fort Belvoir officially recognized its youngest heroes during the annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Proclamation signing and KidsFest on April 18. More than 800 community members gathered at Markham School Age Center to honor the resilience of military children and celebrate the strength they bring to the force.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:06
|Photo ID:
|9715032
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-BC318-4619
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by Ganesa Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resilience in Motion: Fort Belvoir Honors Military Youth with Community Celebration
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