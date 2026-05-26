3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General

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3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commanding General Brig. Gen. Raphael S. Heflin's son Jayden Heflin and his family pin Brig. Gen. rank on his uniform during the commander's promotion ceremony in Fort Bragg N.C., May 29, 2026. Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps, the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command and across Fort Bragg came to witness the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Tolliver)