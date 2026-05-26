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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General [Image 13 of 13]

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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver 

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commanding General Brig. Gen. Raphael S. Heflin's son Jayden Heflin and his family pin Brig. Gen. rank on his uniform during the commander's promotion ceremony in Fort Bragg N.C., May 29, 2026. Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps, the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command and across Fort Bragg came to witness the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Tolliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:02
    Photo ID: 9714879
    VIRIN: 260529-A-RI070-9027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command, Commander promoted to Brigadier General

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