Col. Heflin Promoted to Brigadier General, Continues to Lead 3rd Corps Sustainment Command

FORT BRAGG, N.C.— The U.S. Army promoted Col. Raphael Heflin to the rank of brigadier general during a formal ceremony outside the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command headquarters May 29, 2026. Heflin currently commands the 3rd CSC, where he directs the operational execution of sustainment in support of the XVIII Airborne Corps and the nation's Global Response Force.

Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps, officiated the ceremony before an audience of family, senior leaders and colleagues. Heflin’s wife, Lashawna, his son, Jayden and extended family members pinned the single star of a brigadier general onto his shoulders, marking his entry into the general officer ranks after 28 years of service.

Anderson highlighted Heflin’s operational background and his ability to lead sustainment formations in challenging environments.

“[Heflin's] career has been defined by an exceptional ability to synchronize complex logistics operations across both contested combat environments and at the strategic level,” Anderson said. “Your experience got you here; your character, values and virtue are going to get you where we need you to be.”

Brig. Gen. Heflin was commissioned into the Quartermaster Corps in 1998 upon graduating from Mercer University.

Throughout his career, Heflin has served in key command and staff positions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. His command experience spans every echelon from company to the strategic enterprise, including command of the 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and Defense Logistics Agency, Energy Americas. His strategic staff assignments include roles with the Joint Staff, the Army G-4, and U.S. Army Materiel Command.

He most recently served as the deputy commander of the Combined Arms Support Command prior to assuming his current role as commander of the 3rd CSC.

During his remarks, Heflin attributed his promotion to the Soldiers he has led and the mentors who guided his career.

“This star is not an individual award. It is a direct reflection of the blood, sweat and excellence of the Soldiers I have been privileged to lead,” Heflin said. “No leader reaches this rank solely on their own merit. We get here because of the men and women in the formation who execute the plans and accomplish the mission.”

Heflin also acknowledged his wife, Lashawna, and his son, Jayden, crediting their resilience and sacrifice for enabling his continued service.

Pivoting to the mission ahead, Heflin emphasized that promotion to the general officer ranks is a mandate for future performance. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Army and his readiness to continue leading the nation's contingency sustainment force in support of global operations.