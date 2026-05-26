George Washington AIMD Department

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Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Keigh Caimoso from Texas, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Samuel Manzueta from Texas, right, both assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department conduct maintenance on a tow tractor in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)