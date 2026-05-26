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    George Washington AIMD Department [Image 2 of 2]

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    George Washington AIMD Department

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Keigh Caimoso from Texas, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Samuel Manzueta from Texas, right, both assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department conduct maintenance on a tow tractor in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 01:58
    Photo ID: 9713925
    VIRIN: 260526-N-JG170-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington AIMD Department [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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