George Washington AIMD Department

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Joshua Lancaster from California, assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department, conducts maintenance on an F-18 Hornet nose mount landing gear in the tire shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9713924
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-JG170-1001
|Resolution:
|4706x3361
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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