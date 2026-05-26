George Washington AIMD Department

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Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Joshua Lancaster from California, assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department, conducts maintenance on an F-18 Hornet nose mount landing gear in the tire shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)