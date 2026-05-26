U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) following a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, May 14, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9713824
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-ER894-1322
|Resolution:
|5161x2903
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.