U.S. Navy Sailors heave on a line during a line-handling training on the quarterdeck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in the Indian Ocean, May 13, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9713807
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-ER894-1009
|Resolution:
|3115x3894
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts line-handling training [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.