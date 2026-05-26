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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 10 of 16]

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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors receive cargo on the quarterdeck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the Indian Ocean, May 14, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9713823
    VIRIN: 260514-N-ER894-1222
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin conducts line-handling training
    USS Mustin conducts line-handling training
    USS Mustin conducts line-handling training
    USS Mustin conducts line-handling training
    USS Mustin conducts line-handling training
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Alan Shepard
    USS Mustin conducts Mark 45 5-inch gun maintenance
    USS Mustin conducts Mark 45 5-inch gun maintenance
    USS Mustin conducts Mark 45 5-inch gun maintenance
    USS Mustin conducts Mark 45 5-inch gun maintenance
    USS Mustin conducts Mark 45 5-inch gun maintenance

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    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Indo pacific
    7th Fleet
    Training & Readiness

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