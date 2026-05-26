SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

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A Philippine Army soldier, center, assigned to the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), teaches the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. Faces obscured for security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)