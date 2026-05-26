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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course [Image 9 of 10]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    New Zealand Army Soldiers from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment participate in the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:17
    Photo ID: 9713572
    VIRIN: 260525-A-CJ630-7315
    Resolution: 7373x4918
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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