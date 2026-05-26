New Zealand Army Soldiers from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment participate in the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9713572
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-CJ630-7315
|Resolution:
|7373x4918
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.