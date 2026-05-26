SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

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New Zealand Army Soldiers from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment participate in the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)