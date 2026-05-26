SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

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Philippine Army Soldiers with the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), along with New Zealand Army Soldiers from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, participate in the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. Faces obscured for security. Faces obscured for security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)