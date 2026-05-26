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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course [Image 8 of 10]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers with the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), along with New Zealand Army Soldiers from the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, participate in the jungle tracking course during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 26, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. Faces obscured for security. Faces obscured for security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9713570
    VIRIN: 260525-A-CJ630-7228
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course
    SALAKNIB 2026: Joint Jungle Tracking Course

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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