Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, from the 264th Medical Battalion, earns the 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9713377
|VIRIN:
|260528-D-EL782-4468
|Resolution:
|3350x5025
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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MEDCoE names 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year after rigorous competition
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