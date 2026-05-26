2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

Date Taken: 05.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 19:31 Photo ID: 9713377 VIRIN: 260528-D-EL782-4468 Resolution: 3350x5025 Size: 2.54 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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