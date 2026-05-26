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    2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

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    2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, from the 264th Medical Battalion, earns the 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9713377
    VIRIN: 260528-D-EL782-4468
    Resolution: 3350x5025
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year
    2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

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    MEDCoE names 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year after rigorous competition

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