MEDCoE names 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year after rigorous competition

Photo By Bryan Lunn | Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete against each other to earn the title of MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year during the annual competition, May 26-28, 2026, on JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas. The winner will advance to the Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bryan Lunn | Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete against each other to earn the...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence hosted its 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition May 26–28 at JBSA–Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis.

The three‑day event brought together top-performing drill sergeants from across the command for a two‑day assessment measuring physical readiness, instructional skill, and leadership under pressure. Competitors were individually evaluated on tasks reflecting the standards of the Drill Sergeant Creed.

Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, from the 264th Medical Battalion, earned the Drill Sergeant pistol belt and was named the 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year. He will represent MEDCoE at the Army-level competition later this year. Staff Sgt. Andrew Powell, from the 232nd Medical Battalion, was the runner‑up, and Staff Sgt. Jessy Kraus, from the 264th Medical Battalion, placed third.

Master Sgt. Joel Burnett, 32nd Medical Brigade Drill Sergeant, talked about the importance of having this competition.

“The Drill Sergeant of the Year competition is the ultimate crucible for the MEDCOE, showcasing the elite standard of leadership required to forge the next generation of Army medical professionals,” Burnett said. “For Drill Sergeants, it is not merely a contest, but a testament to their mastery of military craft, proving that those responsible for training the world's premier combat medical force must themselves embody the absolute standard of military excellence.”

Day one began at sunrise on Tuesday as competitors were transported to the range for rifle qualification.

Afterward, drill sergeants packed their 35‑pound rucksacks and stepped off on an unknown‑distance ruck march. Along the route, they rotated through four stations testing their ability to deliver drill sergeant pitches, teach warrior tasks, conduct physical readiness and battle drill assessments, and respond to a mystery event.

As evening approached, the final event, an overnight land navigation began. Drill sergeants were required to locate multiple points across rugged terrain within a six‑hour window.

The next morning opened with the Army Combat Fitness Test. Competitors completed the deadlift, hand‑release push‑ups, sprint‑drag‑carry, plank, and a two‑mile run before transitioning to a written exam.

The final graded event was an oral board, where competitors recited creeds and answered questions based on the board’s memorandum of instruction.

Scores were compiled, and an award ceremony was held on the final day.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Gonzalez, MEDCoE command sergeant major and JBSA Senior Army Element enlisted leader, congratulated the competitors.

“Every one of you should be proud of what you accomplished because competitions like this aren’t about beating the person to your left or right,” Gonzalez said. “It’s about beating complacency, beating self-doubt, beating fatigue, and beating that inner voice that says, ‘good enough.’”

He also emphasized the broader impact of the drill sergeant mission.

“You train the next generation of Soldiers, shape the future of Army Medicine, and carry a legacy that will outlast every award, competition, and formation,” he said. “It’s not about the days in the field or the miles on the trail. It’s about the lives you’ve shaped, the Soldiers you’ve trained, and the leaders you’ve made.”