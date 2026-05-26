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Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Center of Excellence commanding general and Joint Base San Antonio Senior Army Element commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, MEDCoE command sergeant major and JBSA Senior Army enlisted leader, name Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, from the 264th Medical Battalion, the 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.