Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Center of Excellence commanding general and Joint Base San Antonio Senior Army Element commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, MEDCoE command sergeant major and JBSA Senior Army enlisted leader, name Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, from the 264th Medical Battalion, the 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9713376
|VIRIN:
|260528-D-EL782-9781
|Resolution:
|5490x3653
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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MEDCoE names 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year after rigorous competition
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