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    ‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System [Image 1 of 2]

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    ‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Florent Groberg, a retired U.S. Army captain and Medal of Honor recipient, delivers the keynote address at the 2026 Military Health System Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 27. He survived and recovered from injuries sustained in Afghanistan in 2012 thank to the care he received through the Military Health System. He emphasized that strong teams are built by leaders who listen to their people and recognize the value of every team member’s contribution and experience, regardless of rank, age or position.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9713106
    VIRIN: 260527-O-VO263-6114
    Resolution: 333x222
    Size: 32.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System
    ‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System

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    2026 MHS Conference, recovery, resilience, Florent Groberg, Medal of Honor

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