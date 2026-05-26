‘You matter to us more than you’ll ever understand,’ Medal of Honor recipient says to Military Health System

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Florent Groberg, a retired U.S. Army captain and Medal of Honor recipient, delivers the keynote address at the 2026 Military Health System Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 27. He survived and recovered from injuries sustained in Afghanistan in 2012 thank to the care he received through the Military Health System. He emphasized that strong teams are built by leaders who listen to their people and recognize the value of every team member’s contribution and experience, regardless of rank, age or position.