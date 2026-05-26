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    India Company MCMAP [Image 8 of 10]

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    India Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Didier Alonso, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 27, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 13:20
    Photo ID: 9712553
    VIRIN: 260527-M-FF476-9015
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, India Company MCMAP [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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