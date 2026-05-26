India Company MCMAP

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A recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 27, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)