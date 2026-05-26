India Company MCMAP

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esteban Pagansepulveda, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, instructs recruits on tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 8, 2025. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)