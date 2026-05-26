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    Passing the Colors [Image 2 of 3]

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    Passing the Colors

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, passes the 148th Brigade Support Battalion colors to U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Combs, incoming commander of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, during the 148th BSB change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:40
    Photo ID: 9712300
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-KC205-6818
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Colors [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jacob Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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