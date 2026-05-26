Passing the Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, passes the 148th Brigade Support Battalion colors to U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Combs, incoming commander of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, during the 148th BSB change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)