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    Flowers for the Family [Image 1 of 3]

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    Flowers for the Family

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Margo Roberts, mother of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Julia Stafford, outgoing commander of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, accepts a bouquet of red roses during the 148th BSB change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:40
    Photo ID: 9712294
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-KC205-2321
    Resolution: 2295x1530
    Size: 738.63 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flowers for the Family [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jacob Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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