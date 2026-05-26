Flowers for the Family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Margo Roberts, mother of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Julia Stafford, outgoing commander of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, accepts a bouquet of red roses during the 148th BSB change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)