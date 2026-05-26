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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, render a salute during the National Anthem at the 148th BSB change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 27, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tucker)