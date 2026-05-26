MARFORCOM Commander Accepts Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command accepts the Admiral James S. Russell Naval Aviation Flight Safety Award from retired U.S. Air Force Col. Darrin B. Davis, representative, Order of the Daedalians, and Jason Hunt, Director of Safety Division, MARFORCOM, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, May 27, 2026. The award was accepted on behalf of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing for outstanding aviation safety record and mishap prevention culture that resulted in executing 63,000 hours with no Class A flight, flight related, or aviation ground operations mishaps. The Daedalian Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Order of the Daedalians, an organization of current and former U.S. military aviators whose mission is to advocate for air and space power and honor those who flew and fly in defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)